               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lok Sabha Passes Bill On Appointment Of CEC, Ecs


12/21/2023 4:15:17 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, which seeks to regulate the appointment of top officials of the Election Commission.

The Bill seeks to regulate the appointment of the CEC and two ECs by constituting a three-member selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and a Cabinet Minister.

The Bill, already passed by the Rajya Sabha, retains the status of the ECs on par with the Supreme Court judges.

--IANS

aks/dpb

MENAFN21122023000231011071ID1107639978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search