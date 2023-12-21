Human Rights Watch: Meta's Policies Silence Voices Supporting Palestinian Rights

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN/

In a report released today, Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated that Meta's content moderation policies increasingly silence voices supporting Palestine on Instagram and Facebook amid the conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed factions.

The 51-page report titled "Broken Promises: Meta's Policies and Content Moderation on Palestine-related Content on Instagram and Facebook" documents a pattern of unjustified removal and suppression of protected speech, including peaceful expression supporting Palestine and public discourse on Palestinian human rights. HRW found that the problem stems from flaws in Meta's policies, inconsistent enforcement, excessive reliance on automated content moderation tools, and unjustified government influence on content removal processes.

Debra Brown, Acting Director of the Technology and Human Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, stated, "Meta's content moderation on Palestine exacerbates matters amid the atrocities and horrific repression that already stifle the expression of Palestinians. Social media platforms are essential spaces for people to witness violations and express their opposition, but Meta's censorship worsens the plight of Palestinians."

HRW reviewed 1,050 cases of internet censorship in over 60 countries. While these cases do not necessarily represent a representative analysis of censorship, they align with reports and advocacy efforts by Palestinian, regional, and international human rights organizations over the years detailing Meta's content moderation on Palestinian-related issues.

Following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the death of 1,200 people, mostly civilians according to Israeli officials, Israeli attacks on Gaza killed around 20,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The unlawful blockade has contributed to an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.2 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, approximately half of whom are children.

HRW identified six main patterns of censorship, each recurring in at least 100 cases: content removal, account suspension or removal, inability to interact with content, inability to follow or tag accounts, restrictions on using features such as live streaming on Facebook/Instagram, and shadow banning, a significant decrease in the visibility of a person's posts, stories, or account without notification. In over 300 cases, users were unable to appeal content or account removal due to flaws in the appeal mechanism, denying them effective avenues for redress.

In hundreds of documented cases, Meta relied on the "Dangerous Organizations and Individuals" policy, which includes the complete lists of "terrorist organizations" designated by the United States. Meta applied these lists comprehensively to restrict legitimate expression regarding the armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed factions.

Meta also mishandled the application of its policies on "Violent and Shocking Content," "Violence and Incitement," "Hate Speech," and "Adult Sexual Activity." HRW found that Meta's application of the "News Importance Content" policy was marked by contradictions, as it removed numerous posts documenting Palestinian injuries and deaths with news value.

HRW states that Meta acknowledges flaws in the implementation of its policies. In a report published in 2021, HRW documented Facebook's censorship of discussions on human rights issues related to Israel and Palestine, warning that Meta "silences many people arbitrarily and without explanation."

An independent investigation by the Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) found that Meta's content moderation in 2021 "appears to have had a negative impact on human rights for Palestinian users," affecting the "ability of Palestinians to share information and insights about their experiences as they unfold."

In 2022, in response to recommendations from the independent investigation and Meta's "Supervisory Board," the company promised a series of policy changes and implementations to oversee content. However, after almost two years, Meta has yet to fulfill its commitments and meet its human rights responsibilities, according to HRW. The breach of Meta's promises has led to the repetition and exacerbation of previous violations.

Human Rights Watch shared its findings with Meta and sought its perspective. In response, Meta referred to its human rights responsibility and basic principles, directing "measures of immediate crisis response" since October 7.

To fulfill its responsibilities regarding due human rights diligence, Meta must amend its content moderation policies and practices to align with international human rights standards. It should ensure that content removal decisions are transparent, consistent, and not overly broad or biased. HRW emphasizes that Meta must allow protected expression on its platforms, including expression about human rights violations and political movements. Meta should start by reforming the "Dangerous Organizations and Individuals" policy to align with international human rights standards. It must also review the "News Importance Content" policy to ensure it does not remove content serving the public interest and should ensure fair enforcement of this policy without discrimination. Meta should exercise due diligence regarding the human rights impact of temporary changes to recommendation algorithms adopted in response to recent armed conflicts.

Brown stated, "Instead of repeated apologies and empty promises, Meta must decisively demonstrate its commitment to addressing content moderation related to Palestine by taking tangible steps toward transparency and reform."