Lights Out For The Palais Des Nations

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Today, the over 200,000 square metres of the landmark Palais des Nations in Geneva will remain in the dark. This is the first time in the history of the building that it has had to shut down.

A diplomatic hub, the UN Office at Geneva (UNOG), which organises about 8,000 meetings a year to facilitate international cooperation, is struggling to pay its bills due to a surge in electricity prices. Energy prices of households have gone up by 27% this year in Switzerland, mainly fueled by a supply crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions. Such inflation was not accounted for in the regular 2023 UN budget, which was decided in December 2022 by the General Assembly.

In a bid to save energy and operation costs, from October the UNOG was forced to impose cost-saving measures at the Palais des Nations. These include limiting the use of escalators, lighting, reducing heating and air conditioning, shortening the opening hours of the buildings and minimising the use of some of the conference rooms. The Library Building is now closed every Friday. The full closure of the Palais for a two-week period is forcing some 1,600 UN staff to resort to working from home.