Sony India Unveils INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset To Elevate Your Gameplay Experience, Advised By Fnatic

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Sony India has announced the INZONE H5 wireless headset, offering an astonishing 28 hours of uninterrupted gameplay, ensuring comfort during extended PC gameplay sessions. Developed in close collaboration with the renowned esports team Fnatic, INZONE H5 is designed for victory.



Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset





With INZONE H5, let sound give you the edge and elevate your PC gameplay with precision-engineered audio



Powered by precision-engineered 360 Spatial Sound, the INZONE H5 wireless gaming headset provide a competitive advantage with 3D sound positioning. Experience immersive audio realism and pinpoint sound accuracy to stay one step ahead in the game.





Experience the perfect blend of comfort and durability for marathon gaming sessions as INZONE H5 is lightweight, comfortable and durable

With a weight of only 260g, soft-fit ear pads, and a low-pressure design, the INZONE H5 ensures endless comfort during extended gaming sessions. It's the perfect combination of lightweight build, comfort, and durability, making it ideal for long hours of PC gameplay.





Enjoy crystal-clear communication with advanced AI that ensures your voice is the focus

Enjoy crystal-clear communication with AI-based noise reduction and a bi-directional microphone. The INZONE H5 headset prioritize your voice, ensuring that in-game calls are heard with utmost clarity, allowing you to strategize effectively.





As Advised by Fnatic, get the professional edge with headset designed in collaboration with esports experts

Fnatic CEO, Sam Mathews , said,“Our partnership continues to push esports performance to its highest level, gearing up and supporting our professional teams to operate at their greatest potential. One of our first priorities as partners was to bring the extensive competitive experience of our pros to the development of INZONE H5. We are thrilled that our global fan base now has the opportunity to experience our collaborative efforts with these earbuds and game with the knowledge they've got their favourite pros backing them.”





Enjoy up to 28 hours of battery life and lower latency for extended playtime and minimal lag

Game without interruption with the INZONE H5's wireless capability and never miss a critical moment. A low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless connection with USB dongle that will allow you to play freely without cables for up to 28 hours.





Immerse yourself in every game with dynamic audio that brings every detail to life giving you richer highs and more powerful lows

INZONE H5 headset is engineered to deliver richer highs and more powerful lows, providing a dynamic audio experience that immerses you in the game. Every sound, from footsteps to explosions, is brought to life with exceptional clarity.





Personalize your gameplay with precision audio and microphone controls to match your style

Customize your gaming experience with INZONE H5. This headset offers precision controls and settings to tailor audio and mic preferences, ensuring you have the perfect setup for your style of play.





Game freely and unleash your gaming potential and enjoy the freedom to play your way

The INZONE H5 headset is your ticket to the ultimate gaming experience. With advanced features, precision audio, and comfort, you can immerse yourself in your favorite games and play freely, knowing you have the edge.



Pricing and Availability

The INZONE H5 will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from 30th November 2023 onwards.





Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date Available Colors INZONE H5 15,990/- Available Now Black and White



