President Of India Confers Crompton With The Prestigious National Energy Conservation Award 2023

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) , one of India's leading consumer electrical companies, has been conferred with the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award 2023. The honor was conferred by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Ministry of Power through its body viz. Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day. The company secured this achievement in the category of the Most Energy Efficient Appliance of the Year 2023 for its storage water heater.





President of India confers Crompton with NECA Award





Crompton's latest recognition with the National Energy Conservation Award further solidifies its commitment to energy-efficient innovations. This award stands as a testament to Crompton's consistent excellence, having previously secured this esteemed honour across diverse categories, including fans and lights, in the previous editions. The ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. On behalf of CGCEL, Mr. Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO and Mr. Sachin Phartiyal, Business Head, Home Electricals, accepted the award.





The National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) is a prominent annual event that highlights exceptional contributions to energy conservation. Since its inception on December 14, 1991, these awards, presented by the esteemed dignitaries of the Government of India, acknowledges the exemplary efforts in energy conservation being undertaken across diverse sectors of the economy. This initiative has further been instrumental in inspiring industries and establishments nationwide to adopt and champion the energy-efficient measures.





Speaking on this occasion, Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said,“Receiving such an esteemed award especially from the Hon'ble President of India is an honour and a testament to Crompton's dedication to pioneering energy-efficient innovations. This recognition emphasizes our commitment to creating appliances that prioritize sustainability without compromising on performance. At Crompton, we believe that innovation and energy efficiency go hand in hand, driving us to deliver products like our BEE 5-star rated Arno Neo 3015 model. This award not only acknowledges our efforts but also reinforces our resolve to champion a greener, more sustainable future. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India, Ministry of Power, and Bureau of Energy Efficiency for this prestigious recognition.”





In alignment with the government's energy efficiency initiatives, Crompton introduced an impressive range of storage water heaters that have set new benchmarks in technology and aesthetics. Among these launches is the BEE 5-star rated Arno Neo 3015 model that boasts unique features like polymer-coated mild steel tank and a Ni Coated Copper Heating Element. With capillary temperature sensing, it ensures reliability, safety, and up to 46% energy savings versus 1 - Star rated heaters, cutting down consumer energy bills substantially.





The focus on "The Most Energy Efficient Appliance of the Year" category emphasizes the importance of innovation in creating products that not only meet consumer needs but also contribute to energy conservation. Through its innovative product line, particularly the BEE 5-star rated Arno Neo 3015 model, Crompton continues to lead the charge in setting new benchmarks and provide consumers with cutting-edge, energy-efficient solutions.





About Crompton

With a brand legacy of 80+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.





Having consistently worked towards the development of energy efficient products, the company bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) for the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power - one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in the LED Bulb category for its 9 Watt LED bulb. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.