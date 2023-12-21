Techmediabreaks Why Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry.“The company is engaged in designing and manufacturing electric outboard powertrain systems and related technology... Vision Marine manufactures hand-crafted, highly durable, low maintenance, environmentally friendly electric recreational powerboats. The company's business segments include the sale and rental of electric boats, with the majority of its revenue attributable to electric boat sales. The designs and technology applied to Vision Marine's boats result in enhanced performance, higher speeds and longer range. Put simply, Vision Marine boats offer a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine motorboat,” a recent article reads.“Vision Marine's flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric outboard powertrain combining advanced battery pack, inverter and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and motor... An onboard charging system allows for quick and easy charging from any shore outlet, whether the vessel is in or out of the water. It implements cutting-edge marine battery packs that are IP67 certified and built to withstand the harshest marine environments... The 180E is built to be integrated with many boat models produced by other marine manufacturers. Since boat manufacturers rarely build their own engines, instead choosing to source them from engine manufacturers, Vision Marine believes the 180E propulsion system can in the future end up powering nearly every recreational boat.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Its Flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. The company's E-Motion(TM) and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat.

