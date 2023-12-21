Khost Land Dispute Leaves 1 Dead, 20 Injured

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): At least one person has been killed and 20 others have been injured in a clash between two tribes in southeastern Khost province, police say.

Police spokesman Tahir Ahraar told Pajhwok Afghan News the Hasan Khel and Akakhul tribes of Zazi Maidan district clashed over land ownership on Wednesday noon.

As a result, a member of the Hasan Khel tribe was killed and 20 others from the other side were injured, Ahraar said.

According to Ahraar, security personnel arrived at the site in time and took complete control of the area.

The injured were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment. They are said to be in stable condition.

