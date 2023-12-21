Decade-Long Enmity Comes To An End In Panjsher

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PARAKH (Pajhwok): A 10 years old enmity between two families has ended in the Pariyan district of central Panjsher province.

Governor Hafiz Mohammad Agha thanked elders from both families for choosing the path of reconciliation and deciding to live peacefully.

In a statement from his office, the governor said the aim of the Islamic Emirate was to create an atmosphere of brotherhood among the people.

Haji Kamaluddin, head of one of the reconciling families, said the their decade-long enmity had come to an end due to efforts by the local administration and the ulema council.

The mediators succeeded in ending the feud following efforts over the past two months. They invited both side to make peace, the governor house added.

sa