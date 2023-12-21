Unlocking Billions For Climate Action: Why Untapped Potential Of Voluntary Carbon Market Matters

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Amidst escalating climate concerns, a powerful yet underutilized resource sits poised to accelerate the global transition to net zero: the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM). A new report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Bain & Company, aptly titled Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets: A Playbook for Corporate Action shines a spotlight on the VCM's immense potential – and the urgent need to unlock it.

The urgency stems from a stark disconnect. While corporate commitments to net zero have skyrocketed over the past five years, with companies like Unilever, Microsoft, and IKEA setting ambitious targets, the retirement of carbon credits (purchased to offset emissions) lags far behind. This worrying gap underscores the crucial role the VCM can play in bridging the estimated $4.3 trillion shortfall in climate finance by 2030.

But the VCM faces its own set of hurdles. Concerns about the quality and effectiveness of carbon credits, coupled with the market's ever-evolving complexity and a lack of clear economic incentives, can deter potential participants. This is where the Playbook steps in, outlining a clear roadmap for companies to navigate these challenges and leverage the VCM's vast potential.

The key lies in embracing a strategic, four-pronged approach:



Define a net-zero role for credits: Companies must integrate carbon credits seamlessly into their overall decarbonization programs, ensuring they complement, not replace, direct emissions reduction efforts. Science-based targets serve as a vital compass in this journey.

Create value and recognition: Investing in high-quality credits that adhere to rigorous standards like the Core Carbon Principles is crucial. Transparency and clear communication of the impact of these investments, guided by initiatives like the VCMI Claims Code, build trust and incentivize further engagement.

Tailor your portfolio: As companies mature in their VCM engagement, the focus should shift from simply avoiding emissions to actively removing them via permanent solutions like carbon capture and storage. This evolution ensures maximum impact and aligns with long-term climate goals. Orchestrate the effort: Successful VCM engagement requires internal commitment. Allocating resources across management, finance, procurement, and communications ensures dedicated support and minimizes risks.

“The VCM is an essential lever in the fight against climate change, yet it remains underutilized,” emphasizes Pedro Gomez, Head of Climate at WEF.“Wider adoption can unlock billions for critical climate initiatives like protecting vital ecosystems and developing cutting-edge carbon removal technologies. But this can only happen if companies prioritize decarbonization alongside meaningful VCM engagement.”

The VCM presents a unique opportunity for corporations to go beyond reducing their own footprint and become active forces for positive change. By embracing this market's potential and following the clear pathways outlined in the Playbook, companies can play a pivotal role in accelerating the global transition to a net-zero future.

This is not just about offsetting emissions – it's about investing in a cleaner, healthier planet and building a more sustainable future for generations to come. The time to unlock the VCM's potential is now, and the call to action is clear: Let's turn billions into a force for good, together.