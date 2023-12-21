Ukraine revises down expected foreign financial aid supplies for 2024 to USD37.3B

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko recently revealed that Ukraine has revised down its anticipated foreign financial aid requirements for 2024, adjusting the figure from an initial estimate of USD41 billion to a reduced amount of USD37.3 billion. This adjustment reflects Ukraine's strategic efforts to bolster its state budget revenues and tap into its domestic borrowing market more effectively. Despite projecting a significant budget deficit of USD43 billion for the upcoming year, Ukraine remains in a precarious position, heavily dependent on financial assistance from its Western allies. However, there exists considerable uncertainty regarding the continuity of this aid in the forthcoming year.



Providing insights into the fiscal strategy, the Ministry of Finance cited Minister Marchenko's emphasis on the proactive measures undertaken to curtail the external financing needs for 2024. These measures encompass not only the optimization of state budget revenues but also initiatives aimed at invigorating the domestic borrowing landscape and other strategic interventions. Further shedding light on the country's financial deliberations, Marchenko articulated during a pivotal meeting with representatives from the G7 nations, the International Monetary Fund, the European Union, and the World Bank, that capital expenditures outlined in the state budget have also undergone reductions.



The backdrop to Ukraine's financial maneuvers remains deeply influenced by the geopolitical landscape, especially since the eruption of conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022. In response to heightened security concerns, Ukraine has channeled the bulk of its revenues towards defense and military expenditures. In contrast, external financial support has been pivotal in sustaining the nation's commitments to its social sector.

