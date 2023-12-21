Putin issues directives for seizure of billions in western energy assets amid Ukraine tensions

(MENAFN) In a significant geopolitical move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued directives for the confiscation of stakes worth billions of dollars held by the German firm Wintershall Dea and the Austrian Oil and Gas Group (OMV) in Russian Arctic gas extraction projects. According to the presidential decrees made public late on Tuesday, these companies' shares in the Yuzhno Ruskoye field and the Akimov projects are slated for transfer to newly established Russian enterprises. This decision represents one of the most substantial seizures of foreign assets by the Kremlin and emerges as a retaliatory measure against what Putin perceives as the West's aggressive economic stance following the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine in February 2022.



The broader context of this move underscores a tit-for-tat escalation in economic hostilities between Russia and Western nations. As the West imposed freezes on assets, including those of the Russian state and prominent Russian investors, Putin's recent directives signal Russia's intent to assert control over foreign-owned assets within its borders. Notably, just last year, Germany assumed control of the expansive Schwiet oil refinery, a significant asset that caters to nearly 90 percent of Berlin's fuel requirements.



Detailing the rationale behind these presidential decrees, official statements highlighted the imperative to safeguard national interests, especially in light of what Russia perceives as unlawful and antagonistic actions by Western nations targeting Russian assets. The directives emphasize a strategic move by Moscow to fortify its energy sector and protect vital national resources amid escalating tensions with Western powers.

