Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 11,788,634 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 66 to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the interim dividend of 2.0p per share payable on 21 December 2023.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 5 January 2024.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 66: