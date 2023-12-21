Roasted Grain Ingredient Market To Cross US$ 36,096.2 Million At 4.5% CAGR By 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Players Continuously Engage in Innovation Activities to Enhance the Texture, Color, Aroma, and Flavor of Roasted Grain Ingredients
Rockville, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Roasted Grain Ingredient Market is estimated at US$ 23,256.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily with a 4.5% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 36,096.2 million by 2034.
Rising demand for functional ingredients like roasted grains in animal feed and bakery products is fueling demand for roasted grain ingredients. In line with this, the end users opt for superfood products for animals, like roasted soybeans, due to their nutritionally dense profile that gives a quick energy boost. Leading feed ingredient producers in developed countries are presenting roasted soybeans for feed producers. These factors are catapulting demand for roasted grain ingredients.
Key Segments of Roasted Grain Ingredient Industry Research Report
| By Nature
| By Type
| By Form
| By End Use
|
|
Barley Soybean Wheat Corn Others
|
|
Beverages Bakery Snacks and Convenience Food Animal Food Others
Due to their significant health benefits, the roasted grain ingredient market is being shaped by the emerging demand for organic and non-GMO food products. Due to the substantial potential for leading manufacturers in this segment, they are launching organic roasted grain offerings. This is anticipated to hike up the market size in the upcoming years.
“Market players are shifting their focus toward emerging countries where penetration is still low. Additionally, leading participants are offering organic roasted grain ingredients as these ingredients are witnessing surging consumer demand, especially in developed countries." says a Fact analyst.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The North America roasted grain ingredient market is projected to acquire a value share of 24.7% in 2024. Over the next ten years, however, the region is anticipated to lose its share to the other areas as manufacturers venture out for more profitable prospects in immature markets. East Asia is anticipated to gain a value share of 23.6% in 2024. By 2034, the region is set to acquire a higher market share of 25.4%, increasing at a pace of 5.3% CAGR. Mexico is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2034, showcasing significant potential over the next decade. China, one of the leading markets for roasted grain ingredients, is projected to generate revenue worth US$ 6,377.6 million by 2034.
Leading Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
Leading players are increasing their influence in the market by adopting marketing and promotional tactics to remain in consumers' sight. Additionally, players are increasing their production capacities to fulfill the increasing demand for roasted grain ingredients among end-use industries. Emerging business opportunities in developing countries are bringing these markets under leading players' radar. Further, players are launching innovative product offerings to stir consumer interest.
Key Developments in the Global Roasted Grain Ingredient Market
In March 2023, Sweetgreen, a mission-driven restaurant brand, added Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl, a protein-packed all-grains bowl with zero leafy greens. In 2022, Hershey applied for a patent for utilizing roasted grains like oats, corn, rice, millet, wheat, or sorghum in its vegan chocolate products as a substitute for dairy.
Key Companies
SunOpta Inc. Muntons Malted Ingredients Inc. Palatia Malz GmbH Boortmalt Rahr Malting Company Malteurop Group Interquell Castle Malting Bairds Malt Simpsons Malt Proximity Malt AIT Ingredients IREKS GmbH KLC Farms Roasting Natural Products, Inc. The Swaen Thomas Fawcett & Sons Ltd. McGeary Organics, Inc. Mouterij Dingemans Müller Albert Malzfabrik GmbH & Co. Others
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Value Projection (2034)
| USD 36,096.2 Million
| Growth Rate (2024-2034)
| 4.5% CAGR
| No. of pages
| 170 Pages
| No. of Tables
| 80 Tables
| No. of Figures
| 240 Figures
Dominance of Traditional Roasted Grain Ingredients Evident with Substantial Market Share
The most recent market assessment highlights the significant market share held by conventional roasted grain ingredients, expected to reach 66.60% by 2024. The projected value for this segment is estimated to be US$ 15,489 million in 2024.
Demonstrating a steady growth trajectory at a CAGR of 4.1% until the conclusion of 2034, the market is poised to attain US$ 23,246 million by the end of that period. The ascendancy of this segment is attributed to the cost-effectiveness and large-scale production capabilities of conventional roasted grain ingredients.
Despite the prevailing dominance of conventional options, manufacturers are strategically adapting to evolving consumer preferences, particularly the rising demand for organic alternatives.
This shift signifies a heightened consumer awareness regarding the advantages of incorporating organic food products into their diet. Consequently, the market share for organic variants is anticipated to increase from 33.40% in 2024 to 35.60% by the year 2034.
