               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DIRECTOR/PDMR NOTIFICATION


12/21/2023 4:03:28 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) Name Tom Leader
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
Identification code GB00B28V9347
(b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
(c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.662 per share 1,368
(d)
 Aggregated information N/A

- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2023
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) Name Jane O'Riordan
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
Identification code GB00B28V9347
(b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
(c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.662 per share 3,258
(d)
 Aggregated information N/A

- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2023
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) Name Lord Rockley
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
Identification code GB00B28V9347
(b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
(c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.662 per share 2,248
(d)
 Aggregated information N/A

- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2023
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) Name Gaenor Bagley
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Titan VCT PLC
Identification code GB00B28V9347
(b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
(c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.662 per share 689
(d)
 Aggregated information N/A

- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2023
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


MENAFN21122023004107003653ID1107639920

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search