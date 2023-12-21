SOLS, The First Inscription Based On SPL-20 Protocol, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed SOLS on 19th December, 2023, at 13:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the SOLS/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 19th December, 2023, at 13:00 (UTC), in the SOL zone. To celebrate the listing of SOLS, the SOLS bounty program with $5,000 rewards is launching.







SOLS and Solana

SOLS is a token released under the SPL-20 standard, inspired by Bitcoin's BRC-20. Solana Program Library-20 (SPL-20) inscriptions are unique Solana addresses containing images or metadata directly stored on the blockchain. Currently, SOLS is the leading inscription on Solana, gradually being listed on multiple exchanges.

With the launch of BRC-20 and the rising popularity of inscriptions within the Bitcoin ecosystem, the market has been ignited, triggering a noticeable FOMO effect and liquidity overflow. On Solana, SOLS is a highly regarded inscription project, attracting widespread participation with its characteristics of fairness and no pre-mining or VC funding.

SOLS is the first inscription based on the SPL-20 protocol, with a total issuance of 21,000. Despite its relatively complex minting process, it has garnered significant attention. In addition to adopting an innovative NFT form by engraving inscriptions on digital assets, SOLS enhances inscription effectiveness through complex minting, double locking, and verification migration. According to data from the NFT platform Magic Eden, SOLS has performed impressively in the trading market, ranking at the top.

The SOLS has launched a bounty program, where user can register, trade and retweet to share the $5,000 prize pool.

Total supply of SOLS is 21 million, 100% fairly minted.

Event 1: Registration Bounty, Enjoy up to $20

New users registered during the event, who trade SOLS/USDT (any amount), will receive a random airdrop of SOLS equivalent to $2 to $20!

*Total Prize Pool: $1,000 in SOLS

Event 2: Trading Bounty, Share the $3,000 Prize Pool

Users trade SOLS/USDT with a minimum amount of $100 will be ranked based on their cumulative trading volume and will share the $3,000 prize pool.

Event 3: Retweet Bounty, Unlock $1,000

Users who complete Event 2 and retweet the post on QuestN can receive $2~$20 in SOLS!

*Total Prize Pool: $1,000 in SOLS

Event Period: 19/12/2023, 13:00 – 22/12/2023, 15:59 (UTC)

For more information on the events, please visit the event page.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About SOLS

SOLS is a token released under the SPL-20 standard, inspired by Bitcoin BRC-20. Solana Program Library-20 (SPL-20) inscriptions are unique Solana addresses containing images or metadata directly stored on the blockchain. For more information on SOLS, please visit the official website .