NASA Streams Video From Deep Space Via Laser

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) NASA streamed a video clip from deep space using laser communications system, sending the video to Earth by the Psyche probe from a distance of approximately 31 million km.

This is the first time that NASA streams a video from deep space using laser, as it was transmitted to Earth from a flight laser transceiver, as part of the Deep Space Optical Communications Experiment.

The short, high-definition clip shows a cat named Taters, chasing a red dot from a laser pointer on a couch.

"This accomplishment underscores our commitment to advancing optical communications as a key element to meeting our future data transmission needs and achieving our future exploration and science goals", NASA said in a statement.

