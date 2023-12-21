Microsoft Announces Ability To Create Songs Using Its AI Copilot

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Microsoft announced the possibility of creating music using artificial intelligence (AI), thanks to the integration of the Suno plug-in into Microsofts AI chatbot Copilot.

The tool allows users to compose an original song complete with lyrics, melodies, and sounds based on a text prompt.

To enable Suno, users can open the Edge browser and go to Microsoft. After that, Copilot users only need to sign on to their accounts and enable the Suno plug-in.

In a statement posted on its official website regarding the integration of the Suno tool, Microsoft expressed that this partnership will open up new avenues for creativity and enjoyment, making music creation accessible to everyone.

There is a surge of AI tools for automated music generation from many of the tech giants. For example, Google recently partnered with Lyria and Dream Track to create music and ringtones on YouTube, and Google itself unveiled its own version, MusicFX.

Meta had previously introduced the AudioGen and MusicGen models to generate sounds and music using AI. Similarly, OpenAI also has a project called JukeBox.

All sound and music AI models are trained on publicly available online content, even if protected by copyright. The algorithms learn and attempt to mimic them. The outputs of AI tools and their operational mechanisms remain a subject of widespread debate, as there is a lack of clear and binding regulations governing their use. (QNA)

