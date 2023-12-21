GCC Affirms The Loss Of Pillar With Passing Of Kuwait's Late Amir

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries affirmed that the world lost with the passing of HH the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah a prominent figure, noting that the GCC lost one of its main pillars, as HH the late Amir contributed to advancing Gulf unity and building and strengthening security integration among the GCC and Arab countries and worked tirelessly to maintain security and stability for Kuwait and its people.

This came in a statement delivered by HE the State of Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani on behalf of the GCC member states during a United Nations General Assembly meeting held at the United Nations headquarters in New York to commemorate HH the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Her Excellency highlighted that the late Amir of Kuwait dedicated his life to serving his homeland. He played a crucial role in building the modern state of Kuwait and achieving its renaissance. His numerous national leadership positions over the years, including Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, Minister of Defense, Deputy Commander of the National Guard, and Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, underscore his significant contributions. During his reign, which lasted three years, His Highness continued his dedication to serving his country and its people.

Her Excellency said that HH the late Amir was the best leader for the people of Kuwait as he ruled with wisdom, justice, and concern for the well-being, stability, progress, and advancement of his people, achieving security, the rule of law, and national unity, in addition to strengthening the role of the State of Kuwait regionally and internationally.

Her Excellency stated that the State of Qatar is fully confident that HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will continue to lead Kuwait with distinction, continuing the journey of progress and prosperity for the Kuwaiti people. (QNA)

