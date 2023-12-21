Karnataka To Get 4Th Vande Bharat Express Connecting Bengaluru-Coimbatore By December-End

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka is set to get its fourth Vande Bharat Express train that will connect Bengaluru and Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu).According to Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, there is only Uday Express operates between Bengaluru and Coimbatore in the morning with a travel time of roughly 7 hours. However, by the end of December, Vande Bharat Express will also be launched for this route, HT reported will be the second Vande Bharat Express between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. One such train travels between Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mysuru Railways to introduce Vande Bharat Express trains on THESE routesCurrently, Bengaluru has Vande Bharat Trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Mysuru and Hyderabad. Recently, the Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was extended to Belagavi in north Karnataka Bharat Express trains now operational on 34 routes in India: See full listThis week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a second Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and New Delhi on Monday Vande Bharat Express, a self-propelled semi-high-speed train, boasts superior design, interiors, and speed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last month said he is working on a plan to introduce 3,000 new trains in the next four-five years to raise the railways' passenger capacity from 800 crore at present to 1,000 crore Bharat: Gujarat to likely get 2 semi-high speed trains on THESE routesAs per the PTI news agency, 69,000 new coaches are available and every year it is manufacturing about 5,000 new coaches agency said that with all these efforts the railways can add 200 to 250 new trains every year and these are besides 400 to 450 Vande Bharat trains, which are going to be added in the coming years 30% fall in airfares after Vande Bharat trains launch: ReportThe railway minister also said that instead of having a train with separate coaches attached together, the railways is working to have a train with integrated 22 coaches (a train set with 22 coaches) which will have multiple benefits for the passengers year around 5,000 km of tracks are laid to further enhance the capacity significantly, Vaishnaw added.

