Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Receives 3-Year Sentence In Disproportionate Assets Case. Details Here

- Live Mint) "The Madras High Court on 21 December sentenced Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy to 3 years of simple imprisonment in a ₹1.75 crore disproportionate assets case. The court has also sentenced the minister's wife P Visalakshi in the case court headed by Justice G Jayachandran also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakhs each on K Ponmudy and his wife P Visalakshi sentence has been suspended for 30 days for Ponmudy as is currently holding the Higher Education department portfolio.“On completion of the duration of suspension, they have to surrender before the trial court in Villupuram,” the judge added HC had already convicted the minister and his wife in the case and pronounced the sentence today. Senior counsel N R Ellango, appearing for the accused, prayed the court to grant leave to enable them to file Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court and also to suspend the sentence to the judgment, DMK leader NR Elango said,“We are going to approach the Supreme Court. We hope that K Ponmudy will be released.”On the other hand, State BJP VP Narayanan Thirupathy saying that, \"BJP welcomes this judgement. It is a lesson for those who loot the public.\"The judge granted leave for 30 days and also suspended the sentence for 30 days. Legal experts said Ponmudy, following his conviction and prison term, stands disqualified from the post of MLA and he also loses the post of Minister prosecution case was that Ponmudy had amassed wealth to the tune of ₹1.75 crore in his name and in the name of his wife, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was a Minister between 2006 and 2011 in the DMK regime.(With agency inputs)
