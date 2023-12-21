US To Open 4,000 H-1B Application Slots Weekly For Indians, Canadians. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The US Citizenship and Immigration Services will renew its H-1B non-immigrant visas reportedly from January 2024. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the initial programme is only open to Indians and Canadians US authorities will accept the application for the H-1B pilot program from January 29 to April 1, 2024 the renewal of the visa programme, every week the department will open around 4,000 application slots for eligible candidates. Of the 4,000 slots, 2,000 will be reserved for applicants who received their most recent H-1B visas from Mission Canada, and the remaing 2,000 for those whose visas were issued by Mission India visa holders don't need to leave the US for visa renewal - here's whyThe slot wills will be available on 29 January and 5,12,19 and 26 February your last H-1B visa was issued by Mission India, you can apply for renewal on the aforementioned dates visa: 5 big changes in rules that happened in 2023H-1B program: Eligibility criteriaThe applicant should not be subject to a nonimmigrant visa issuance fee (reciprocity fee).The applicant must have previously submitted ten fingerprints to the Department for a past visa application visa cap reached for 2024. What's next for 'non-selected' candidatesWaiver of the in-person interview is requiredThe recent admission to the US must have been in the H-1B category only. No other visa types are included in the pilot phase applicant must be H-1B status in the United States period of authorised admission in H-1B status should not have expired H-1B visa to be renewed must have been issued by Mission India from February 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021 employees can now renew their work visas in US, but their spouses can'tH-1B pilot program: FeesThe fee for the H-1B pilot program is $205.00 non-refundable and non-transferable MRV fee.'Where to apply'?You can apply by clicking here can also write to - Jami Thompson, Senior Regulatory Coordinator, Visa Services, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Department of State; email: ...

