Bank Holidays In 2024. Check The Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "With the end of December 2023 and the year rapidly approaching, we are on the cusp of diving headfirst into the New Year 2024. Here is a look at the list of bank holidays one can expect during the new year from festivals and national holidays, the year will also have a total of 24 Saturdays off (the second and fourth Saturdays of each month).

Also Read: Bank Holidays in December 2023Please note that not all states observe the same holidays and it is prudent to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list before visiting for any work is the detailed list of bank holidays in 2024

MENAFN21122023007365015876ID1107639896