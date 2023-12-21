Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Gopaldas Bhawan Building At Connaught Place| WATCH

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi: A fire broke out in the Gopaldas Bhawan building on Barakhamba Road here on Thursday afternoon, officials said approximately 1 pm, a report regarding the fire was received, and in response, 15 fire tenders were deployed into action, as confirmed by an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), PTI reported.A fire erupted on the 11th floor of the building, according to official statements. A video shared on social media depicted thick black smoke emanating from the building response efforts are currently in progress, with occupants of the Gopaldas building being evacuated.(With inputs from PTI)(This is a developing story)
MENAFN21122023007365015876ID1107639895
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.