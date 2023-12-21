Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 4827 Out Of 28803 Complaints Resolved In Kannur District

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: In the Kannur district, the Nava Kerala Sadas are

said to have resolved only 17% of the complaints that they have received thus far. 4827 of the 28803 complaints that the district's constituencies submitted were resolved. Most of the complaints were resolved in the cooperation department. The state government promised to resolve complaints that require district-level resolution within four weeks of receiving them through the Nava Kerala Sadas. In Kannur, those four weeks came to an end yesterday. There are still 23976 pending complaints.

Out of the 9090 complaints received by the Local Self-Government Department, only 1202 have been settled thus far. The labour department handles grievances more quickly than other departments. The Labour Department was able to address about one-third of the complaints it received.



The fault was that the complaint was forwarded to unrelated departments and the complaints were re-sent to the same office that had been rejected earlier. In addition, delays in handling complaints are a drawback.

Meanwhile, the month-long public outreach programme reached the capital on Wednesday (Dec 20).

The state police designated its numerous locations, the neighbourhoods around them, and the corresponding routes here as "temporary red zones" on Wednesday in light of its arrival. The specific regions would continue to be temporary red zones for three days, from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, according to a directive from district police chief Kiran Narayanan.



The Nava Kerala Sadas is being held in places within Varkala, Attingal, Mangalapuram, Venjaramoodu, Nedumangadu, Aryanad, Kattakkada, Neyyattinkara and Parassala police station limits which fall under rural Thiruvananthapuram.