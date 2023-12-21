'Avoid Banal Statements...' Sadhguru Tells Nitish Kumar After 'Hindi Our National Language' Jibe At INDIA Meet

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru has reacted to the controversy surrounding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's reported outburst during the three-hour-long meeting of INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday. The incident allegedly unfolded when Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu requested a translation of Nitish Kumar's Hindi speech.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sadhguru said, 'Respected Shri Nitish Kumar ji, Hindustan means the land that lies between the Himalayas and Indu Sagara or the land of Hindus not the land of Hindi language. The linguistic division of states was done with the wisdom that all languages in the country will have the same status even though there may be big differences in the populations that speak them. Respectfully request you to avoid such banal statements as there are many states with their own language, literature and culture associated with it.'

During the meeting attended by DMK supremo M K Stalin and TR Baalu, Nitish Kumar became agitated when Baalu signalled to Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K. Jha for a translation of the speech, citing difficulty in comprehension.

In response to the translation request, Nitish Kumar expressed his frustration, asserting, "We call our country Hindustan, and Hindi is our national language. We should know the language." He went on to instruct Manoj Jha not to proceed with translating his speech.

The INDIA bloc, consisting of various political parties, convened its fourth meeting in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss crucial matters such as seat-sharing and campaign strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar's stance on language sparked a brief disruption during the proceedings, highlighting major fissures within the political alliance.

