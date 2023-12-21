Main Atal Hoon: Fans Go Gaga Over Pankaj Tripathi's Portrayal Of Ex-PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the upcoming biopic "Main Atal Hoon," Pankaj Tripathi steps into the shoes of the revered leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, tracing his journey from childhood to a prominent political figure. Known for his multifaceted contributions to education, science, infrastructure, and global diplomacy, Vajpayee is celebrated as a beloved figure in Indian history.

The recently unveiled trailer delves into the early years of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, chronicling his political career and unwavering commitment to instigate positive change. Pankaj Tripathi, embodying the character with conviction, expressed the profound personal connection he felt to portraying the iconic leader. Tripathi remarked, "More than the film, the journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honored to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens."

Director Ravi Jadhav, inspired by Vajpayee's impactful journey since childhood, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to narrate the story of the eminent leader. He stated, "I have followed the inspiring journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his contribution towards our Nation since childhood. I am immensely grateful that I got the opportunity and support to narrate the story of the greatest leader of our nation. Cannot wait for the world to witness his remarkable journey."

Producer Vinod Bhanushali emphasized that "Main Atal Hoon" aims to portray Atal Bihari Vajpayee as more than just a poet, statesman, and politician. The film sheds light on his struggles, rise, downfalls, and his relentless efforts to prioritize the nation above all else. Bhanushali expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bring Vajpayee's story to the silver screen, considering it a blessing.

Sandeep Singh, another producer associated with the project, highlighted the uniqueness of "Main Atal Hoon" among the biopics he has been involved in. Singh, known for projects like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarbjit, and Jhund, pointed out that Atal ji is perceived as a member of every Indian family. Singh stressed the importance of portraying Vajpayee's struggle and journey on the big screen, aspiring to inspire youngsters to become compassionate human beings and leaders.

Directed by Ravi Jadhav and co-written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, "Main Atal Hoon" is a collaborative production of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. The film, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 19, 2024. As the nation eagerly awaits the portrayal of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life, the film promises to be a tribute to a leader who is cherished not only in India but also globally for his exceptional legacy.

