INDIA Bloc To Hold Protest March Today From Parliament Over Suspension Of Mps; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Parliamentarians of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will on Thursday (December 21) hold a march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi on the issue of suspension of Opposition MPs in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The top leaders of the INDIA bloc convened at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge. With this, a upcoming protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi is slated for Friday, aiming to challenge the suspension meted out to their fellow MPs.

The suspension saga has unfolded with as many as 143 opposition MPs being barred from both Houses of Parliament following protests demanding Union home minister Amit Shah's statement regarding a recent security breach. As of the latest count, 97 members were suspended from Lok Sabha, and 46 from Rajya Sabha, sparking condemnation from the Opposition, particularly the Congress, who have labeled it a dictatorial move undermining democratic values.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said, "It was the right of MPs to ask questions inside the Parliament. A large number of people from different parts of the city will raise their voice against the undemocratic move during the protest."

Echoing this sentiment, Delhi Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said, "Most of the INDIA bloc leaders, including MPs who have been suspended, are expected to participate in the demonstration (on Friday)."

Responding to the suspension, the Lok Sabha Secretariat imposed stringent measures, effectively prohibiting the suspended MPs from engaging in any parliamentary activities. The circular explicitly restricts their access to the Parliament chamber, lobby, and galleries for the duration of their suspension.

Meanwhile, amid this turmoil, a separate incident involving Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, captured on a mobile camera wielded by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, has further exacerbated the impasse between the Opposition and the government. The act has received condemnation from various quarters, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhankhar, union ministers, and BJP MPs.