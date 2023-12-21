Kerala: Token Services Introduced For Public In Thrissur City Police Stations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: The police stations under Thrissur city police introduced a token service system for visitors. The new token system is being implemented for the public who come to the police station to file complaints and for various other purposes. In the first phase, token machines will be installed at Thrissur Town East and Ollur police stations.



The public can get the token by pressing the red button on the token machine placed in front of the police station. City Police Commissioner Ankit Asokan informed that respective police station PROs have been tasked to providing services in token serial number order.

The time and date of a person's arrival at the police station will be accurately recorded on the token. Additionally, the token includes emergency telephone numbers and notifications that the public should be aware of. It is hoped that the new system will eliminate allegations of unnecessary time spent at police stations and not providing timely service.

The number of the public arriving each day for various purposes and services at the police station will be accurately recorded. The information such as a total number of visitors and arrival time for each day and month can be stored in digital form. And it is possible to strictly follow the first-come, first-served method and ensure that everyone is served. In the first phase. The token machine installed at Thrissur Town East and Ollur police stations will be extended to other police stations in a phased manner.