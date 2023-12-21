Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan's Daughter Nysa Have No Desire To Join Bollywood? Here's What He Revealed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the latest episode of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan 8, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, who have been buddies for over three decades, shared insights about their children and the possibility of them entering the Bollywood scene.

Ajay Devgn mentioned that his daughter, Nysa, currently has no plans to join the film industry. He humorously remarked,“Right now she doesn't want to be (come into the acting world). I don't think she wants to be but tomorrow if something changes, they will run a 20-year-old interview that Ajay Devgn said this but right now, there is zero per cent chance,”

Rohit Shetty, on the other hand, revealed that his son Ishaan has an interest in making a mark in movies. He explained,“Yes, he wants to be in movies. He's made up his mind. He has to go through that whole format like I am going to take the car back from him and everything. He has to go through that struggle and then reach my office.”

When asked by Karan about why Rohit keeps his family, especially his son and wife, away from the public eye, the director shared,“Good things should be kept hidden... That's the way we have been. I have never in my life thrown a party. I rarely go.”

Ajay Devgn chimed in, emphasizing the enduring middle-class values that shape their lives despite their success. He said,

“When we come from very humble backgrounds and start from there, the family values always remain the same. Still today, whoever we are, we are middle class. At home, we are completely middle class. Our beliefs, everything is middle class and it should be like this...”

Switching to their professional fronts, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, "Singham Again." The movie, set in the cop universe, will feature Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh alongside Ajay. Kareena Kapoor Khan is making a comeback as Avni, and the film will introduce Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff as new additions to the law enforcement squad.

ALSO READ:

KWK 8: Ajay Devgn remembers his father Veeru Devgan's journey from carpenter to gangster to action director