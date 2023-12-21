'Dunki' REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan's Film 'Mindblowing' Or 'Boring'? Read These Mixed Tweets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Dunki,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, was launched in theatres Thursday, December 21. Fans have been exploding crackers, tossing confetti inside cinemas, and dancing to dhol sounds to celebrate the film's debut. Following the first episode, viewers were ready to voice their thoughts on X. While some praised the picture as a "masterpiece," others were dissatisfied.

'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Satish Shah among others in pivotal parts. Soon after the film's theatrical premiere, social media fans praised King Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for creating an exceptional patriotic picture.

This morning, Shah Rukh Khan's fans set a new record with the 5:55 a.m. performance of Dunki, after the organisation of the first 9 a.m. performance of Pathaan and Jawan's first 6 a.m. performance at Mumbai's legendary Gaiety Theatre. Fans celebrated the film's debut with Dhols and crackers. Here are a few carefully selected tweets from X that you should read before viewing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki,' now that reviews from critics and moviegoers have begun to emerge.

One user called the film a 'family entertainer' and wrote, "Just caught Dunki and it's fantastic! SRK shines with an outstanding performance. A definite family entertainer!" Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "SRK's performance in #Dunki is phenomenal! This film is a guaranteed SUPER DUPER HIT! Don't miss it!" A third user shared an inside video of Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy where fans can be seen dancing on 'Lutt Putt Gaya.'

However, several social media fans were dissatisfied in the film and said how they had high hopes for the SRK-starrer. A user shared a video of the empty cinema hall and wrote, "Empty theatres bwaha #Dunki...SRKs DISASTER DONKEY #DunkiReview." Another user wrote, "#Dunki: TORTURE. Wasted 2 hour 40 min and my 260rs."

In January 2023, the actor had a strong comeback with the action comedy Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and grossing over Rs 1000 crore globally. In September, he broke his own record by collaborating with Atlee's masala actioner Jawan, the worldwide total profits of which crossed Rs 1100 crore.

About Dunki:

'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, is a Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon wrote it. Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, and others appear in supporting parts.

