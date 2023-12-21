Istanbul To Cappadocia: 7 Places To Visit In Turkey This New Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Welcome to Turkey, where ancient wonders and modern delights converge. From the bustling streets of Istanbul, where East meets West, to the surreal landscapes of Cappadocia, this country invites you on a journey through time and culture. Explore historic ruins, relax in thermal pools, or revel in beachside festivities-Turkey promises a New Year's celebration like no other

Istanbul is known for its stunning architecture, historic sites, and vibrant culture. Spend your New Year's Eve in Taksim Square or along the Bosphorus for a lively celebration

Take a hot air balloon ride over the fairy chimneys, explore ancient underground cities, and enjoy a special New Year's dinner in a cave restaurant

Antalya on the Turkish Riviera is a great choice. Enjoy the mild winter climate, stroll through the historic old town of Kaleiçi, and celebrate New Year's Eve

Relax in the thermal pools, visit the ancient city of Hierapolis, and experience a tranquil New Year's celebration away from the hustle and bustle

Ankara, offers a mix of modernity and history. Explore the Ataturk Mausoleum, visit museums, and join the locals in celebrating the New Year in Kizilay Square

Explore the well-preserved ruins, including the Library of Celsus and the Temple of Artemis, and then head to the nearby town of Selçuk for a more relaxed New Year's celebration

Bodrum is a popular destination on the Aegean coast. Enjoy the vibrant nightlife, visit the Bodrum Castle, and celebrate the transition to the new year