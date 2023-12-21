Snowdonia National Park To Cardiff: 7 Must-Visit Places In Wales

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover Wales, a land of captivating landscapes and rich history. From the majestic Snowdonia National Park to the vibrant capital city, Cardiff, and the medieval charm of Conwy, explore the beauty of Brecon Beacons and Pembrokeshire Coast. Uncover hidden gems like Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch and the whimsical village of Portmeirion

Welcome to Wales, where ancient castles meet stunning landscapes. Explore historic towns, majestic national parks, and the vibrant culture of this enchanting destination

Home to the highest peak in Wales, Mount Snowdon, this national park offers breathtaking mountain scenery, picturesque lakes

The capital city of Wales, Cardiff, is a vibrant and modern city with a rich history. Visit Cardiff Castle, explore the Cardiff Bay area

Conwy is a medieval walled town on the north coast of Wales. The impressive Conwy Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site, dominates the town

Known for its rolling hills, waterfalls, and open landscapes, the Brecon Beacons National Park is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts

The Pembrokeshire Coast is known for its rugged cliffs, sandy beaches, and charming coastal villages. Take a coastal walk along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path

This village on the island of Anglesey is famous for having the longest place name in the United Kingdom. While the name is a tongue-twister, the area itself is picturesque

A unique and colorful Italianate village in Gwynedd, Portmeirion was designed and built by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, popular tourist destination known for its architectural beauty