Macarons to Creme Brulee: 7 French desserts you must try

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Welcome to a world of culinary elegance and indulgence! Explore the enchanting realm of French desserts, from the delicate macarons to the rich crème brûlée. Savor the exquisite flavors of éclairs, tarte Tatin, profiteroles, madeleines, and the timeless tiramisu
These colorful and delicate almond meringue cookies sandwiched together with flavorful fillings are a quintessential French treat. Popular flavors include raspberry, chocolate etc
Classic French dessert, crème brûlée features a rich and creamy vanilla custard topped with a layer of caramelized sugar
Éclairs are oblong pastries made with choux dough, filled with pastry cream, and topped with chocolate icing
Caramelized apple tart is a delicious twist on the traditional apple pie. The apples are caramelized in butter and sugar before being baked with a layer of pastry on top
These small cream puffs are filled with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with warm chocolate sauce. They are often served in a group
Madeleines are small sponge cakes with a distinctive shell-like shape. They have a buttery and slightly lemony flavor, making them a perfect accompaniment to tea or coffee
Tiramisu is associated with Italian cuisine, has become popular in French patisseries too. This dessert features layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a mascarpone cheese mixture
