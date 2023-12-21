AI, Bard, Chatgpt, Deepfake And More: A Look Back At The A To Z Of Tech In 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Year Ender 2023:

A comprehensive exploration of the tech landscape, highlighting the pinnacle of AI advancements, diverse technological innovations, and the enduring influence of Elon Musk.

The year 2023 is likely to be remembered as the pinnacle of Artificial Intelligence advancements. However, amid the AI surge, various other technological innovations and controversies took center stage throughout the year. Elon Musk remained a consistent trending figure, and it seemed like every week brought forth a new and evolving AI model.

Let's delve into the A-Z of the tech landscape in 2023, with a significant emphasis on the pervasive role of AI.

A for Artificial Intelligence

From robots crafting perplexing art to AI assistants seamlessly composing haikus, the realm of machines in the creative sphere is expanding, with major tech companies placing substantial bets on AI's continued growth.

B for Bard

Though deemed fashionably late by some, Bard has been in existence for nearly 9 months, with Google expressing confidence in its continuous improvement and substantial support. Yet, the question remains: Does Bard match ChatGPT's level of popularity? The verdict is still pending.

C for ChatGPT

ChatGPT has emerged as a cornerstone in the realm of generative AI, achieving a level of ubiquity that approaches the generic. OpenAI's chatbot has garnered a massive user base, reaching into the millions, and its ongoing evolution continues to enhance its intelligence with each passing day. As the technology landscape advances, the question lingering in the minds of many is whether ChatGPT can sustain its supremacy throughout the year 2024.

D for Deepfake

In 2023, deepfake technology gained significant attention, particularly with the circulation of manipulated videos featuring Indian celebrities, raising concerns about the potential misuse of such content. As the year 2024 marks an election season, the threat of deepfakes influencing public perception and discourse remains, highlighting the ongoing challenges in combating this form of misinformation.

E for Elon Musk

In 2023, Elon Musk continued to be an unavoidable figure in the tech world, whether for his rebranding of Twitter to X, his unfiltered language, or his penchant for stirring controversies. Musk's presence in the media remained unparalleled, making him one of the most extensively covered tech billionaires throughout the year.

F for Foldables

In 2023, the foldable phone category witnessed significant activity, marked by Google's introduction of the Pixel Fold and OnePlus entering the foldable market, initiating a new rivalry alongside Samsung. Additionally, Tecno made its foray into the foldable device arena, contributing to the growing competition and innovation in this evolving smartphone segment.

G for Gemini

Google's introduction of Gemini, its expansive new language model, is considered one of the company's boldest and riskiest ventures in recent history, showcasing the tech giant's ambitions in the field of artificial intelligence. While Sundar Pichai and his team have provided a glimpse of Gemini's capabilities, the true impact of this innovative model is anticipated to unfold in 2024 and the years ahead, shaping the landscape of AI applications and advancements.

H for

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail, developed by the creators of Genshin Impact, achieved remarkable success by winning prestigious accolades, including the Best Game at The Game Awards, often regarded as the Oscars of the gaming world. Further solidifying its acclaim, the game also secured the title of Best Game on both the App Store and Play Store, cementing its position as a standout in the gaming industry.

I for Internet shutdowns

India retains the unfortunate distinction of frequently implementing internet shutdowns, surpassing many countries globally, as reported by top10VPN. Until October 2023, the country had witnessed over 6,300 hours of internet shutdowns in specific regions, citing various reasons for these disruptions.

J for Job cuts

In 2023, job cuts emerged as a prevalent theme, impacting both India and international markets. Although the trend of layoffs had its origins in 2022, it persisted throughout 2023, with major corporations such as Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft collectively implementing substantial workforce reductions, affecting thousands of employees.

K for

Krafton BGMI comeback

In a noteworthy turn of events, Krafton's popular game, BGMI, made a comeback in India in May 2023 after facing a ban in July 2022. The revival marked a significant development for gaming enthusiasts in the country.

L for

Large Language Models

Envision a bookworm robot with an insatiable appetite for every written word, evolving to craft its own stories, poems, and even code – this encapsulates the essence of a large language model (LLM). These powerful generators of generative AI are the result of extensive training on vast datasets, rendering them language masters capable of tasks ranging from crafting witty tweets to translating ancient texts.

M for

Metaverse's continued uncertainty

Meta's significant investment in the Metaverse has proven to be a costly endeavor, leading to substantial financial losses. Additionally, several other companies that previously announced their metaverse initiatives have adopted a more subdued approach, potentially reassessing their strategies in this rapidly evolving landscape.

N for

Nvidia

Nvidia experienced a tumultuous yet exhilarating 2023, driven by the surge in AI advancements, with their graphics processing units (GPUs) emerging as highly sought-after commodities. In the midst of the AI boom, Nvidia's stock price skyrocketed, propelling the company to become the first US chipmaker to achieve the remarkable trillion-dollar valuation, solidifying its prominence in the tech industry.

O for

OpenAI drama

In a whirlwind of events over five days in November, OpenAI, the entity behind ChatGPT, faced significant upheaval as CEO Sam Altman was ousted by the board of directors. The situation escalated with employee threats of a mass exodus, followed by the unexpected announcement that Altman would be joining Microsoft. Ultimately, the saga concluded with Altman reinstated as CEO and a substantial reconfiguration of the board. The underlying reasons behind these dramatic changes remain shrouded in mystery, adding an air of uncertainty to the episode.

P for

Passkeys

In 2023, passkeys made their debut, introducing a potential alternative to traditional passwords. While they have yet to gain enough traction to replace passwords entirely, they offer a glimpse into a future where users may no longer need to remember complex combinations of special characters, cases, and numbers, presenting a more user-friendly approach to authentication.

Q for Question of the year - Will AI kill jobs?

As AI took center stage and dominated news cycles throughout the year, one persistent question echoed continuously: the answer to which, quite intriguingly, remains elusive and shrouded in uncertainty.

R for Rich Communication Service

Google has been fervently urging Apple to adopt Rich Communications Service (RCS), a novel approach to messaging, and after persistent efforts, Apple has acquiesced. However, the implementation is slated for 2024, marking a significant development in the evolution of messaging platforms.

S for Scam Alerts

As the digitalization of daily life continues to expand, so does the prevalence of scams. In 2023, various scams, ranging from UPI and courier frauds to deceptive practices on platforms like WhatsApp, proliferated. The escalating landscape of cybercrime underscores the importance of constant vigilance to avoid falling victim to scamsters in the digital realm.

T for Type-C charger

With little choice, and under the pressure of EU mandates, Apple reluctantly transitioned to Type-C for iPhones in 2023. All four new iPhone models released that year featured a Type-C port, and this shift extended to the AirPods Pro as well. Speculations suggest that 2024 might witness the complete departure of the lightning port from all Apple products, marking a significant evolution in the company's connectivity standards.

U for United States vs Google

Google found itself entangled in perhaps its most significant legal dispute in years as the US Department of Justice accused the tech giant of leveraging its dominant position. The allegations centered around an alleged deal with Apple, with the Department of Justice contending that Google aimed to stifle competition in the realm of search through this arrangement.

V for

Vision Pro

One of the most eagerly awaited gadgets of 2024 was unveiled by Apple in 2023 – the Vision Pro, the tech giant's mixed reality headset, also referred to as spatial computing. The June 2023 announcement showcased an impressive device that has the potential to be a game-changer. The critical question remains whether consumers will be willing to invest in this innovative technology, a query that will be answered in the coming months.

W for Widgets in Apple ecosystem

In 2023, Apple expanded the presence of widgets across its ecosystem, introducing them not only to the iPhone but also to other devices like the Apple Watch and Mac. Despite the delayed entry, widgets became a ubiquitous feature on millions of Apple devices worldwide, enhancing the user experience across various platforms.

X for 'X', formerly Twitter

In 2023, Twitter underwent a radical transformation into 'X', turning from a lively hub for news and memes into an enigma marked by the replacement of its iconic blue logo with a mysterious symbol resembling a scratched phone screen. The visual change signified a departure from the platform's familiar appearance, sparking intrigue and curiosity among its user base.

Y for YOU, the user

In the dynamic realm of the tech world, you, the user and consumer, continue to be the most invaluable currency. Your engagement, whether through watching videos, exploring Reels, consuming content, or utilizing gadgets, remains the driving force that perpetually propels the wheels of the tech industry forward.

Z for Zuckerberg vs Musk

The much-anticipated Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk tech showdown turned out to be a digital skirmish akin to a petty squabble, ultimately proving to be a damp squib. In the end, the internet emerged as the real winner, reveling in a healthy dose of schadenfreude and an abundance of memes that could sustain a year's worth of procrastination.