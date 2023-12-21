Dunki LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan's Movie, Starting 50 Mins Out On Social Media; More Than 1.3 Lakh Watched

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Soon after the film Dunki's premiere, a social media user broadcasts substantial portions of the Shah Rukh Khan flick on X (formerly known as Twitter). While many social media users have been sharing their reviews, a Twitter user ended up streaming 50 minutes of the film online.

The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, hosted its first show in India at 5:55 am in Mumbai. Soon after, several fans in numerous cities caught the film's first show.

According to Hindustan Times, the social media user installed a camera in the cinema and broadcast high-quality film footage.



Over 1.3 lakh users checked in to the stream after over 50 minutes of live streaming. According to the website, 137,000 individuals were viewing the live feed. The link was quickly removed.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's debut film together. Dunki has a run duration of 2 hours 41 minutes and received the U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film depicts the emotional journey of a group of friends who desire to relocate to another country.



The narrative follows the fascinating trip of people who take an unusual path known as the Donkey Flight, demonstrating the hardships they meet along the way.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy