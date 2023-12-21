EIA data unveils unexpected increase in US oil, distillate stocks

(MENAFN) In a divergence from market forecasts, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released data on Wednesday indicating unexpected rises in crude oil, gasoline, and distillate inventories for the week ending December 15. Specifically, the EIA reported that distillate stocks, encompassing items like heating oil and diesel, swelled by a significant 2.9 million barrels, bringing the total to 443.7 million barrels. This notable increase starkly contrasts with projections from a Reuters poll of analysts, which had anticipated a reduction of 2.3 million barrels in this category.



Furthermore, the EIA's findings revealed a noteworthy uptick in crude inventories located in Cushing, Oklahoma, registering an increase of 1.7 million barrels during the same period under review. Shifting focus to the refining sector, the EIA highlighted a surge in U.S. refineries' crude oil consumption by 403,000 barrels per day over the past week. This uptick in demand was accompanied by a 2.2 percent rise in refinery operating rates, indicating increased activity within the refining industry.



Adding to the unexpected inventory surges, gasoline stocks also witnessed a notable increase, climbing by 2.7 million barrels to reach a total of 226.7 million barrels. Once again, this data deviated from analyst predictions, which had forecasted a more modest rise of 1.2 million barrels. Moreover, in the realm of distillate stocks, which encapsulate products like diesel and heating oil, the EIA recorded an increment of 1.5 million barrels, reaching a tally of 115 million barrels. This growth surpassed expectations that had pegged the increase at 500 thousand barrels.



In providing a broader context, the EIA highlighted a reduction in net U.S. imports of crude oil, noting a decline of 117 thousand barrels per day during the past week. These unexpected fluctuations in inventory levels emphasize the intricacies of global supply dynamics and their nuanced impacts on the U.S. energy landscape.

