Malysia closes ports to Israeli vessels

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Malaysia has announced the closure of its ports to Israeli-flagged ships or vessels destined for Israel, according to a statement by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday. The decision, reversing the country's 2002 allowance for Israel-based ZIM Integrated Shipping Solutions, is a direct response to what Anwar referred to as Israeli "atrocities and massacres" in Gaza.



Anwar, highlighting Malaysia's commitment to championing the Palestinian cause, stated that the sanctions were imposed due to Israel's actions, which he accused of disregarding basic principles of humanity and violating international law through ongoing massacres and atrocities against Palestinians. Malaysia, with Sunni Islam as its state religion observed by nearly two-thirds of its citizens, has been vocal in its support for the Palestinian people and has maintained ties with Hamas, the group governing Gaza, despite its designation as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, and the European Union.



While the sanctions imposed by Malaysia are largely symbolic, signaling a political stance against Israeli actions, they underscore the broader international response to the conflict. Notably, Israel has faced challenges in its shipping routes through the Red Sea due to the de facto blockade by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who openly align with the Palestinian cause.



The Houthi blockade has become a significant concern for Israel, prompting the recent deployment of a multinational naval armada by the United States to ensure the open sea route.



However, the Houthi leadership has asserted that they remain committed to their "legitimate operations in support of Gaza," indicating a continued challenge for Israel in navigating regional dynamics amid the ongoing conflict.



The Malaysian decision adds another layer to the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reflecting the global community's diverse responses and the interconnected nature of regional disputes.





