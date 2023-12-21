(MENAFN) A retired German Air Force Colonel and renowned military analyst, Ralph D. Thiele, has raised significant concerns over the toll the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is taking on Ukrainian forces. In an opinion piece for Focus magazine, Thiele, who previously served in the personal staff of NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, claimed, without revealing specific sources, that approximately 800 Ukrainian troops are being killed and wounded each day.



Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Thiele emphasized that to cope with this staggering loss, Kiev would need to recruit more than 20,000 soldiers monthly to replace the deceased and injured. The need for additional personnel extends beyond mere replacement, as Ukrainian forces require rotations on the frontline to allow "exhausted soldiers" to recover and units to replenish their material supplies.



Thiele, currently heading prominent think tanks including the Political-Military Society, EuroDefense (Germany), and StratByrd Consulting, underscored that Ukraine's highly motivated defense and past counteroffensive efforts have come at a "high price." He pointed out that Kiev's manpower and hardware are significantly worn out, emphasizing that Western weapons systems, while formidable, are not immune to the wear and tear of prolonged conflict.



The deteriorating situation on the battlefield, coupled with diminishing Western support for Ukraine, is reportedly impacting the morale of Ukrainian troops. Thiele warned that Ukrainian forces may find themselves in a protracted war of attrition, necessitating the conservation of ammunition and enduring continuous frontline challenges without a significant sense of achievement.



While acknowledging that Russia has also suffered substantial losses, including a significant number of soldiers and extensive material, Thiele argued that Russia possesses far greater resources in both categories compared to Ukraine.



The analysis by Thiele sheds light on the critical challenges faced by Ukrainian forces, raising questions about the sustainability of their current military efforts and the broader implications for the ongoing conflict with Russia.





