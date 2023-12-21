Houthi soldiers pledge to hit US war-vessels if ‘Americans attach’ Yemen

(MENAFN) In a tense escalation of rhetoric, Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi issued a stark warning on Wednesday, asserting that United States warships would become targets if the United States were to target Yemen. This comes in response to the recent announcement by United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin about the initiation of operation 'Prosperity Guardian,' a coalition comprising ten countries aimed at countering Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.



The Houthis, who have been firing missiles at international vessels in the Red Sea since last month, disrupting maritime traffic, view the coalition as a direct response to their actions. The group has justified its attacks as retaliation for Israel's strikes in Gaza. Operation 'Prosperity Guardian' involves the collaboration of eight NATO countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Canada, France, Italy, Norway, and Spain, as well as Bahrain and Seychelles. The coalition's primary goal is to jointly patrol the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to ensure freedom of navigation and enhance regional security and prosperity.



In response to the coalition's formation, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi delivered a televised address, warning that any American targeting of Yemen would result in retaliatory strikes against United States battleships, interests, and navigation. He explicitly stated, "United States battleships, interests, and navigation will in this case be made a target for their missiles, drones, and military operations." Al-Houthi also cautioned the United States against deploying soldiers to Yemen, threatening that they would "face something harsher than what they faced in Afghanistan and what they suffered in Vietnam."



The heightened tensions between the Houthis and the United States, coupled with the formation of the international coalition, underscore the complexities and potential volatility of the situation in the region. As both sides engage in saber-rattling, concerns persist about the potential for further escalation and the impact on maritime security in one of the world's crucial waterways.



MENAFN21122023000045015687ID1107639822