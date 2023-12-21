New York airport security catches man hiding 17 bullets in baby diaper

(MENAFN) In a startling incident at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Wednesday, security personnel discovered 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper, as reported by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).



The TSA revealed that the diaper triggered an alarm on an X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint, leading them to remove the seemingly clean diaper from the passenger's carry-on luggage, according to a news agency report.



The passenger, a man from Arkansas traveling to Chicago, initially claimed ignorance about the bullet-filled diaper in his bag, stating that he did not know how it got there. Later, he mentioned that his girlfriend had placed it in the bag. Subsequently, Port Authority police cited him for the illegal possession of 9mm ammunition.



This incident is not an isolated case, as airports throughout the United States have encountered similar challenges. Last month at LaGuardia Airport, TSA agents discovered a.45-caliber pistol and six bullets concealed in a pair of Nike shoes within a checked suitcase. It's important to note that firearms are permitted in checked luggage as long as they are securely stored in a sealed, hard-sided container.



In another instance in April, officers found a carry-on bag containing over 100 bullets and a loaded.22-caliber handgun. The traveler explained that he had been at a shooting range and had inadvertently left the gun and ammunition in his bag before heading to the airport. Consequently, he was placed under arrest.

MENAFN21122023000045015839ID1107639820