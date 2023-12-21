EU Member States reach consensus to relax stringent budgetary regulations

(MENAFN) In a significant move to bolster public finances while safeguarding crucial investments, European Union member states have reached a consensus to relax stringent budgetary regulations. The finance ministers representing the twenty-seven EU nations have collaboratively endorsed what has been described as "a new framework for economic governance," as highlighted by announcements from the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union via the X platform. This pivotal reform initiative seeks to modernize the existing stability pact, originally crafted in the late 1990s. Historically, this pact mandated that each member country maintain its budget deficit below 3 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and restrict its debt level to not exceed 60 percent of GDP.



While the foundational principles of adhering to these fiscal thresholds remain intact, the updated framework introduces a more adaptive and pragmatic approach. Specifically, the revised guidelines offer member states greater leeway and flexibility, especially if they encounter challenges in meeting the stipulated fiscal benchmarks. This newfound flexibility comes as a result of significant diplomatic breakthroughs, particularly between France and Germany. These two influential EU nations had previously held differing perspectives on the matter, but their recent convergence paved the way for consensus.



The rationale behind this reform isn't merely procedural; it reflects the broader economic and geopolitical realities facing certain EU countries. Notably, indebted nations in southern Europe, alongside France, have consistently advocated for a more lenient approach. Their arguments underscore the necessity for fiscal flexibility, particularly to channel investments towards critical areas such as the green transition and heightened military expenditures, which have become imperative in the wake of geopolitical events like the conflict in Ukraine.

MENAFN21122023000045015682ID1107639818