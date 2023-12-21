Ukraine pressured to start peace discussions with Russia

(MENAFN) South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has emphasized the necessity of bringing both Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict, stating in an interview with national broadcaster SABC that "the two parties around the table" are crucial for a negotiated outcome. While South Africa has participated in four Ukrainian "peace workshop meetings" with other nations, Pandor highlighted that Russian representatives have never been extended an invitation.



During the most recent meeting in early December, South Africa proposed to Ukraine the inclusion of Russia in the peace talks, asserting that it could pave the way for a more formal discussion process and a proposed settlement. Pandor expressed satisfaction that "many more countries are now involved in these deliberations," emphasizing a growing consensus among them that both Russia and Ukraine need to be present for meaningful discussions to take place. However, Ukraine has yet to respond to the proposal.



In contrast, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky remarked on Tuesday that the issue of negotiations is currently "irrelevant" as Moscow is not prepared to accept his proposed "peace formula." Zelensky's formula includes conditions such as the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian regions, the restoration of 1991 borders, and reparations. The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, dismissed Zelensky's initiative as "a set of ultimatums detached from reality."



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed this sentiment on Wednesday, describing Kiev's pursuit of a "peace formula" without Moscow's participation as "an absurd process that has no potential for results." The differing perspectives highlight the challenges and complexities surrounding diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict, as both sides remain entrenched in their positions. As international calls for inclusive negotiations persist, the dynamics between Russia and Ukraine continue to shape the prospects for lasting peace in the region.



