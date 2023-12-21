EU expands scope of DSA to include Pornhub, Stripchat, XVideos

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the European Union (EU) has expanded the scope of its Digital Services Act (DSA) to include some of the most popular adult websites, including Pornhub, Stripchat, and XVideos. The move was revealed by Thierry Breton, the bloc's industry chief, who announced on Wednesday that these platforms, known for their large user bases, have crossed the threshold of 45 million users, thereby subjecting them to stringent guidelines outlined in the DSA.



Breton, in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), emphasized that the objective of the DSA is to create a safer online environment, particularly for children. The inclusion of adult content platforms like Pornhub and XVideos in the list of "very large online platforms" signifies a commitment to addressing concerns related to age verification and the removal of illegal content, such as non-consensual videos, on these platforms.



Under the DSA, which came into effect across the European Union in August, major tech companies are mandated to adhere to comprehensive risk management practices, undergo external and independent auditing, and share data with authorities and researchers. The legislation also places a greater emphasis on combating disinformation, enhancing user protection, and ensuring stronger safeguards for children online. Violations of DSA obligations can result in substantial fines, with companies facing penalties of up to 6 percent of their global turnover.



The recent expansion of the DSA's reach to include adult content platforms aligns with the broader efforts by the European Union to regulate digital services and mitigate potential risks associated with online content. Earlier in August, these regulations were applied to major tech companies such as Amazon, AliExpress, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Snapchat, LinkedIn, and others. As the European Union continues to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, these measures underscore a concerted commitment to fostering a more secure and accountable online environment.



