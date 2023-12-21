Costus Root Oil Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Oriental Perfumes, Scented Candles, Confectionery, Air Fresheners, Others) , Types (Food-Grade, Industrial-Grade, Cosmetic-Grade) , By " Costus Root Oil Market-2024 " Region

Natural Essential Oils

The Good Scents

SVAorganics

Rakesh Sandal Industries

Kanta Enterprises

Swanson Health Products

White Lotus Aromatics

The Essential Oil

Alfaherbs

NutriPlex Formulas Henan Ingredients

The Costus Root Oil Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Costus is commonly called as kuth which is a related to species of thistle in the genus Saussurea and is native to South Asian countries. Costus root oil is also called as costus root absolute or kuth oil. Costus root oil is obtained from the herbaceous plant which contains yellow composite flowers growing in the Himalayan highlands. Costus root oil is one of the rare essential oil which is extracted by using steam distillation method from the dried and comminuted roots of Saussurea lappa species. Costus root oil is also extracted from another method known as a vacuum distillation extraction method. In this method, the resinoid which is extracted from the costus roots is dissolved in a solvent for the production of oil. The appearance of the costus root oil obtained from vacuum distillation method has high viscosity and is pght yellow to brownish in color. Costus root oil contains essential ingredients such as sesquiterpenoid lactones, bergamotenal, costol, and alpha-ionone. Costus root oil has various properties such as bactericidal, antispasmodic, expectorant, antiviral, carminative, febrifuge, stomachic, hypotensive, digestive, stimulant, and other properties. Costus root oil is used for producing perfumes and personal care products.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Costus Root Oil market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Costus Root Oil market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Costus Root Oil landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global costus root oil market major driving factors are increasing demand for costus root oil in cosmetic industry for production of personal care products coupled with rising number of costus root oil based perfumes and scented candles are expected to represent a significant growth of the global costus root oil market over the forecast period. Costus root oil is used in apppcations such as body fragrances, bath oils, and others. Costus root oil is used in incenses, perfumes, lotions and personal care products. Costus root oil helps in strengthening immune system along with improving digestive tract problems. Costus root oil is also helpful in respiratory ailments such as asthma, bronchitis and chronic coughs. Costus root oil also helps in heapng skin inflammation. Costus root oil helps is curing severe ulcers. Costus root oil is blended with violet, sandalwood, rose, vetivert, and others for the preparation of perfumes and cosmetics.

This report focuses on Costus Root Oil volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Costus Root Oil market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Costus Root Oil Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Food-Grade

Industrial-Grade Cosmetic-Grade

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Oriental Perfumes

Scented Candles

Confectionery

Air Fresheners Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Costus Root Oil Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Costus Root Oil market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Costus Root Oil industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Costus Root Oil market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Costus Root Oil Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Costus Root Oil Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Costus Root Oil

1.2 Classification of Costus Root Oil by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Costus Root Oil Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Costus Root Oil Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Costus Root Oil Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Costus Root Oil Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Costus Root Oil Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Costus Root Oil Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Costus Root Oil Market Drivers

1.6.2 Costus Root Oil Market Restraints

1.6.3 Costus Root Oil Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Costus Root Oil Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Costus Root Oil Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Costus Root Oil Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Costus Root Oil Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Costus Root Oil Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Costus Root Oil Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Costus Root Oil Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Costus Root Oil New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Costus Root Oil Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Costus Root Oil Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Costus Root Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Costus Root Oil Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Costus Root Oil Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Costus Root Oil Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Costus Root Oil Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Costus Root Oil Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Costus Root Oil Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Costus Root Oil Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Costus Root Oil Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

