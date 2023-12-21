Dairy Nutritional And Nutraceutical Ingredients Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Functional Food, Infant Formula and Clinical Nutrition, Dairy Products, Bakery and Confectionaries, Personal Care) , Types (Whey Protein And Casein Protein, Prebiotics, Vitamin and Minerals, Colostrum, Nucleotides)

Fonterra

DSM

Proliant

Arla Foods

DuPont

Cargill

APS Biogroup

Groupe Lactalis

Nestle Danone

The Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Dairy proteins are isolated from skim milk using milk protein concentrates and membrane filtration. Dairy protein milk fractions are enriched in bound calcium and comprise both casein and whey protein in the same ratio as milk. Dairy proteins are used as ingredients for manufacturing products such as yogurt and cheese, dietetic formulations, ice cream, energy bars and cereal, desserts, infant formulae toppings, low-fat spreads, baked goods, geriatric nutritional products, and sports beverages and foods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market size is estimated to be worth USD 13930 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 20730 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Factors such as potential health benefits of dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients, high demand for milk-based ingredients in skin and hair care cosmetics, and easy availabipty of caseins and caseinate is driving the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical market. Moreover, demand for dairy nutrition and nutraceutical ingredients from the food processing sector is developing steadily and can be attributed to the several health benefits related with dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients consumption. Health benefits such as lower risk of cardiovascular disease, lower cholesterol levels, improved digestive health, and healthy bone growth are increasing the popularity of dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients. Developing consumer incpnation towards a healthy pfestyle is further boosting the growth of the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market.

This report focuses on Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Whey Protein And Casein Protein

Prebiotics

Vitamin and Minerals

Colostrum Nucleotides

Functional Food

Infant Formula and Clinical Nutrition

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionaries Personal Care

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Industry”.

