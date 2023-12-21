Deodorants And Antiperspirants Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Supermarket, Hypermarket, E-commerce, Retailers) , Types (Aerosol Sprays, Creams, Roll-On, Gel) , By " Deodorants And Antiperspirants Market-2024 " Region

Unilever

Cavinkare

Addidas

Nike

Procter and Gamble

Godrej Garnier

Deodorant is a substance that is appped to the body parts to prevent body odor that is majorly caused by the bacterial breakdown of perspiration in major body parts such as armpits, feet and other areas of the body. Antiperspirants are regarded as sub category of deodorant. Deodorants and antiperspirants contain ingredients that can control sweat and body odour safely and effectively coming from body parts. Antiperspirants not only affect the odor of the body, also reduces sweating by affecting sweat glands. Antiperspirants are majorly appped to the underarms of the body, where as deodorants can also be appped to the feet and other body parts as body spray. Deodorants and antiperspirants are mostly confused as similar product, but both differ in function and apppcation. Antiperspirants control sweating and body odour in two different steps. Firstly it prevents sweat reaching the skin surface, and secondly it epminates the bacteria that causes body odour as it contain antimicrobial agent as its major ingredient. On the other hand, deodorants only contain antimicrobial agents that prevent body odour coming from different part of the body, but are unable to control the flow of sweat. There is one similarity between both deodorants and antiperspirants that both contain fragrances which helps in keeping body odour away from the body.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Deodorants And Antiperspirants market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Deodorants And Antiperspirants market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Deodorants And Antiperspirants landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Increasing population coupled with increasing disposable income in the developing countries such as India and china is expected to drive the global deodorants and antiperspirants market. Increasing disposable income allow the customer to spend more on luxury products among which these products plays key role. From being non-essential product, deodorants and antiperspirants products have emerged as an essential product in todayâs era. Also, economic development in growing markets coupled with increased demand for youth-oriented products and celebrity scents are expected to drive the global deodorants and antiperspirants market.

This report focuses on Deodorants And Antiperspirants volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Deodorants And Antiperspirants market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Aerosol Sprays

Creams

Roll-On Gel

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-commerce Retailers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

