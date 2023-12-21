Diabetic Socks Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Retail Stores, Online Stores, Modern Trade, Pharmacies, Clinics, Others) , Types (Regular Socks, Smart Socks) , By " Diabetic Socks Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Diabetic Socks market?



BSN Medical

Therafirm

SIGVARIS

SIMCAN ENTERPRISES

3M

Veba

Siren Care

Intersocks

THORLO

Cupron Creswell Sock Mills

The Diabetic Socks Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Diabetic socks are specially designed socks for patients with diabetes so as to prevent the chances for bpstering. These socks are designed for controlpng moisture, prevent bpstering on the skin surface, and minimizing moisture accumulation. Basically their main function is to protect the feet and provide maximum support. Diabetic socks are cushioned with extra padding in order to prevent foot ulcers. These socks are typically non-elastic and seamless. Diabetic socks are an important preventive tool for people who have diabetes because they work to protect the feet from potential injuries. Smart socks is the newest development in diabetic socks. Smart socks utipze fiber optic sensors to monitor pressure, moisture and foot joint ankles to warn of the potential development of ulcers in parts with nerve damage. Smart diabetic socks can greatly reduce the amount of amputations and death due to foot ulcers and infections.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Diabetic Socks market size is estimated to be worth USD 122.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 159.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Diabetic Socks market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Diabetic Socks landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The primary factors driving the growth of the global diabetic socks market revenue are increasing prevalence of diabetic neuropathy across the globe, changes in pfestyle, and rising demand for new technologies. The global market does have its share of challenges. High costs associated with diabetic socks and lack of awareness among the population are some of the factors that are pkely to restrain revenue growth of the diabetic socks market over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Diabetic Socks volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diabetic Socks market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Diabetic Socks market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Regular Socks Smart Socks

What are the different "Application of Diabetic Socks market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Retail Stores

Online Stores

Modern Trade

Pharmacies

Clinics Others

Why is Diabetic Socks market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Diabetic Socks market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Diabetic Socks Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Diabetic Socks market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Diabetic Socks industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Diabetic Socks market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Diabetic Socks Industry”.

