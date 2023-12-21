Commercial Vinyl Flooring And Vinyl Tiles Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Education, Medical, Sports, Leisure and Shopping, Office, Others) , Types (Vinyl Flooring, Vinyl Tiles)

Tarkett

Armstrong

Congoleum

Gerflor

Forbo

Novalis

LG Hausys

Karndean

CFL Flooring

Beaulieu

NOX Corporation

Metroflor Polyflor

The Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Commercial vinyl flooring and vinyl tile is a durable flooring material made from a combination of natural and synthetic polymer materials. It's found everywhere from hotel lobbies and office foyers to schools and hospitals. And it's rapidly being adopted in more and more settings due to design and material innovations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Vinyl Flooring accounting for of the Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Education segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles include Tarkett, Armstrong, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Novaps, LG Hausys, Karndean and CFL Flooring, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles in 2021.

This report focuses on Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Vinyl Flooring Vinyl Tiles

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Education

Medical

Sports

Leisure and Shopping

Office Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Commercial Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Industry”.

