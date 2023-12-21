E-Book Reader Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Amazon

Rakuten Kobo

Barnes and Noble

Hanvon Technology

Onyx Book

PocketBook International

Aluratek

Bookeen

ECTACO

Ematic

Arta Tech Wexler Flex

An e-book reader is a portable electronic device for reading digital books and periodicals, also known as an electronic book reader. The e-book reader is normally designed to operate for long hours by consuming minimal power. Most e-book readers rely on the e-ink technology for their displays. E-book readers have lots of advantages pke portabipty, capacity, foreign language learning, better reading and free e-books. Demand for e-book reader is expected to be supported by an increasing adaptation of onpne content into the educational curriculum, increasing adoption of e-books, growing e-learning market and increasing availabipty of free e-books on the internet. However, in terms of market revenue growth, the global e-book reader market is anticipated to witness low revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global E-Book Reader market size is estimated to be worth USD 25130 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 60680 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe E-Book Reader market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe E-Book Reader landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global e-learning market is currently on an upswing and is witnessing a boom in revenue growth owing to its great market potential as the next generation education system. The global education sector is experiencing a shift in e-learning models fueled by the exploding demand for connected devices and digital education across the world.

E Ink Screen LCD Screen

Organized Retail Store

Unorganized Retail Store E-Commerce

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-Book Reader

1.2 Classification of E-Book Reader by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“E-Book Reader Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global E-Book Reader Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global E-Book Reader Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global E-Book Reader Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global E-Book Reader Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global E-Book Reader Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 E-Book Reader Market Drivers

1.6.2 E-Book Reader Market Restraints

1.6.3 E-Book Reader Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company E-Book Reader Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company E-Book Reader Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global E-Book Reader Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 E-Book Reader Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 E-Book Reader Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 E-Book Reader Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 E-Book Reader Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 E-Book Reader New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“E-Book Reader Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global E-Book Reader Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global E-Book Reader Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global E-Book Reader Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 E-Book Reader Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 E-Book Reader Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 E-Book Reader Market Size by Country

6.3.1 E-Book Reader Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States E-Book Reader Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“E-Book Reader Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico E-Book Reader Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

