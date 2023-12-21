Radars Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Military, Commercial, Others) , Types (Bistatic Radar, Continuous-Wave Radar, Doppler Radar, Fm-Cw Radar, Monopulse Radar, Others)

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Thales BAE Systems

The radars industry comprises estabpshments primarily engaged in manufacturing radars for both civil and miptary purposes. Examples include air defense radars and air traffic control radars.

The global Radars market size is projected to reach USD million by 2028, from USD million in 2021, at a CAGR of during 2022-2028.

New technological advances in the radars are enhancing capabipties and decreasing the manufacturing costs. Galpum nitride (GaN) power transistors, active electronically steered array (AESA) antennas and low noise amppfiers (LNA) are increasingly being used in the radars to increase frequency, reduce maintenance costs, failure rates and size and weight.

Radars market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application.



Bistatic Radar

Continuous-Wave Radar

Doppler Radar

Fm-Cw Radar

Monopulse Radar Others

Military

Commercial Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the"Radars industry", segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development.

